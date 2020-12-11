The essence of the Enterprise Customer Forum, according to the Head of Enterprise Sales, 9mobile, Lekan Fatusa is to appreciate the company’s loyal customers as well as get feedback from them.

He said we, “wanted to appreciate customers who stuck with the network despite the challenges of 2020. It was a tough year to operate but we had customers who maintained their businesses with 9mobile. They were faithful paying customers, very diligent, and very patient. So, we just wanted to appreciate every one of them and also share with them what plans we have for 2021 and the years that follow.”

L-R: 9mobile Enterprise customer, Bola Sanu of Sentient Networks Limited; Chief Commercial Officer, 9mobile, Stjepan Udovicic; Key Account Manager, 9mobile, Edikan Eyo; 9mobile Enterprise customer, Serge Yao, Group Head of IT, Flour Mills of Nigeria, and Head of Enterprise Sales, 9mobile, Lekan Fatusa at the 2020 9mobile Enterprise Customer Forum in Lagos

Two enterprise customers, Mr. Martin Adedeji of Tolaram Group, and Hajia Lateefat Yasir of Hayat Kimya Nigeria Limited, also expressed delight with 9mobile’s interaction with its customers, noting that it demonstrates the company’s commitment to making customers happy always.

Adedeji said, “They have shown good faith in the way they received our feedback and exceeded our expectation. They are already making plans to improve their network so that enterprise customers like us can get the best solution they desire, and I’m happy about that.”

L-R: Head, Regional Enterprise Sales, 9mobile; Nneka Owolabi; 9mobile Enterprise customer, Omowunmi John-Bull; Chief Financial Officer, 9mobile, Phillips Oki and Head, Enterprise Marketing, 9mobile, Chinelo Mbanefo at the 2020 9mobile Enterprise Customer Forum in Lagos

Yasir, who spoke in a similar vein, said, “The purpose of the evening was to see how we could improve the business we have together. We have aired our areas of concern, and they have promised to work on them. So far, we are happy with 9mobile. They have been living up to expectations. They listen to our issues.”

The well-attended fora, which also featured raffle draws where recharge cards and mobile phones were given out to lucky winners, attracted praises from customers.

