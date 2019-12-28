This early Christmas gift from 9mobile is an amazing increase in value at the same price on existing data offers while also introducing mouth- watering new offers to ensure every customer enjoys the best of online browsing and streaming experience from the network.

9mobile breaks the data table with amazing value on new and existing data plans

Subscribers will now enjoy data plans like 1GB plus free access to social media sites (WhatsApp, Facebook, Twitter and Instagram) valid for 1 day at just N300 or 2GB plus free access to social media sites valid for three days at just N500

Other amazing plans include a whooping 7GB (Including free access to social media sites) valid for 7days at just N1,500 or 15gb for N5000 and 75gb for N15,000 valid for 30days.

We are a caring network that believes in showing love to our customers especially in this season of giving, says Acting Director, Marketing at 9mobile, Layi Onafowokan. He added that the price review was in line with 9mobile’s desire to enable customers to achieve more on the internet at no extra cost.

All you need to do to start enjoying these new data offerings, is to dial *200*3*1#.

