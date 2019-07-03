A 95-year-old man, James Salihu has reportedly been arrested for dealing in cannabis sativa popularly known as Indian hemp.

James was arrested by the Ondo State Command of the National Drug Law Enforcement Agency (NDLEA) on Wednesday, July 3, 2019.

Acording to an NDLEA source, the suspect was arrested following a tipp-off from the community.

The source said, “Salihu is a notorious drug addict and he has been operating in that community for many years without being caught but this time around, he could not escape arrest of the NDLEA officers.”

The nonagenarian was also said to have been granted an administrative bail with a doctor detailed to monitor and attend to him because of his health condition.

The source said, “He would be transferred to Akure as soon as his health condition is stable for onward prosecution at the court of law. Nobody is above the law, irrespective of age, sex or social class. He has been arrested for a criminal offence and it is only the court that could prove him guilty or otherwise.”

Confirming the old man’s arrest, the State Commander of the NDLEA, Mr. Haruna Gagaram described the suspect as an irresponsible old man who failed to live an exemplary life worthy of emulation of the young ones, Punch reports.

The suspect would face prosecution as soon as he was confirmed fit by the medical doctor.