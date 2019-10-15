A 94-year-old Ugandan identified as Nulu Ssemakula, is no doubt living the Abrahamic dream as he has fathered not less than 100 children, and still seeking to have more.

Advancing his commitment of having more children, the nonagenarian has married four more new wives.

In his interview with Daily Nation, Ssemakula boasted of having 19 wives with whom he has had the children with and still counting.

Ssemakula's youngest child is said to be 10-months-old and his youngest wife, who's 24-year-old, is currently pregnant.

“I unfortunately lost four of my wives while others who needed more than I could afford, I let them go. But they left me with children. I will still marry more if I still have more years and even have more children. In children and wives, is where I find my pleasure. That is my true wealth,” he was quoted.

The man who lives with 66 of his children, told Daily Nation, that he only has two passions in life, which are - family and religion.