Well, there is a living 90-year-old man behind its invention and he deserves some tribute while he is alive.

Paul Kingsley Asamoah is expected to be honoured by the people of his community for inventing the ‘banku ta’ in 1944 and the ceiling brush in 1986 at Kona in the Ashanti Region.

Reports say the event which is scheduled to take place at 2:00 pm on Sunday, September 6, 2020, at the Kona social centre is aimed at appreciating Kingsley Asamoah for his inventions which have created jobs and reduced unemployment in the community for so many years.

The organizer of the event Sylvester Owusu Adjei said the youth and the elders of Kona's decision to celebrate and honour Mr Asamoah is a step in the right direction, emphasising that the invention of the wooden spatula and ceiling brush has helped the youth in the town.

‘’We have to celebrate the living not the dead so they can enjoy their labour’’ he said

The ‘banku ta’ is used to stir banku to give it that fine texture. There are different types of wooden spatulas used in many ways for different purposes.

The Member of Parliament for the Area, the chief and elders of the community will be present to grace the occasion.