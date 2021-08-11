90-year-old man, son in court for alleged N11m land fraud

They are facing a six-count charge bordering on conspiracy, fraud, malicious damage and trespass.

The prosecutor, SP Jimoh Joseph, told the court that the defendants on Oct. 20, 2020 fraudulently sold some acres of land belonging to Mr Ademola Adegoke at Museyo in Ibeju Lekki area of Lagos State.

Joseph said the trio obtained N11 million from the complainant, G-Text Homes Nigeria Ltd, under the guise of selling the said acres of land at Museyo community to the company.

He said that the defendants unlawfully entered the said land and damaged the demarcating poles and concrete erected by Adegoke.

The prosecutor said the defendants conducted themselves in a manner likely to cause breach of the peace.

He said the offences contravened Sections 52, 168 (d), 287, 314 (1), 350 and 411 of the Criminal Law of Lagos State, 2015.

The defendants, however, pleaded not guilty to the charge.

Counsel to the defendants, Mr Taofik Jimoh, urged the court to grant them bail on liberal terms.

The Magistrate, Mrs B. O. Osusanmi, granted two of the defendants – Adewale and Otukomaya, bail in the sum of N300,000 each with two sureties each in like sum.

Osusanmi ordered that the sureties must provide evidence of tax payment to the Lagos State Government and their addresses verified.

The magistrate, however, granted the 90-year-old defendant bail on self-recognition.