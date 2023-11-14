9-year-old girl falls inside well while her mother was fetching water

Recounting how the incident happened, a neighbour of the victim, Ishaku Labaran said the minor fell into the well around 7:00 am on Saturday, November 11, 2023.

The girl’s mother, according to Labaran, was fetching water from the well when the girl suddenly fell.

“It was after the girl’s mother had finished fetching water from the well, unknown to her, the girl picked a small bucket and dipped it inside the well and in the process slipped into the well.

“The woman who did not see her child for some time raised an alarm. Some neighbours later discovered the corpse of the girl inside the well,” Labaran added.

This incident happened a few weeks after a 43-year-old man was recovered dead. He had gone to re-dredge a well but slipped and tumbled into it.

The deceased identified as one Abdulqadir Muritala of Oniguguru Compound Oko-Erin area of Ilorin, Ilorin West Local Government Area of Kwara State, fell into the well and was recovered dead behind Global Primary and Secondary School, Bayi Community, Egbejila area of the state capital.

The spokesman of the state fire service, Hassan Adekunle, disclosed that the brigade was alerted through a telephone call by one David, a resident of the neighbourhood at about 10:30 am.