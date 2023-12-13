9-year-old boy goes missing during church evangelism

It was gathered that the boy went missing on Sunday, November 19, 2023, a situation that had plunged his family into agony and distress.

Narrating the incident, Olasunkanmi Adeyemi, the missing boy’s father said, “We went for an evangelism outreach three weeks ago on Sunday with a church where we go to pray. While in church, my wife brought him (Emmanuel) to me and I took him to the bus where the other children were staying.

"I sat him down and quickly went to buy a drink for him because he was ill. It wasn’t only my child who was in the bus; there were many other children there. After I gave him the drink, I went to the bus we were to go on and we began the journey. Their bus was at the front while ours was following it.

“When we got to a place, we were given powdered milk and I went to the bus where my child was to give him but upon calling his name repeatedly, I was told there was no Emmanuel in the bus. I was shocked and asked the driver about my son’s whereabouts. He then told me a woman was carrying some children into another bus.

“The driver said it seemed some children had been taken to church and that I should go there to check for my son. When I got to the church, I couldn’t find him. Some people were saying some children were looking for their parents. Unfortunately, when I got there too, my son wasn’t among them. It was just like a dream to me. Immediately, on the same day, the driver and I hailed a tricycle to report to the police station.”

Adeyemi added that the case was reported at the Elere Police Station in the Agege area of Lagos State, adding that since then, the police had yet to ascertain the missing boy’s whereabouts.