The complainant, Maryam Sani, told the court that Isah alongside Asmau Abdullahi, Aisha Abdullahi and Huraira Abdullahi of Jos road, Kaduna attacked her in her house and destroyed her properties.

“I had problem with my neighbor, Asmau, few days ago, when I came back from the market in the evening few days ago, I met her, Huraira and Aisha at my door step.

“They asked me what happened between I and their sister.

“I led them into my living room and I narrated what transpired between me and Asmau, but before I knew it Huraira slapped me and they all bounced on me with sticks.

“They broke my kitchen utensils and tore my door net; I started screaming and the vigilante group in the neighborhood heard me screaming and came to my rescue.

“When the women were coming out of my room, I saw Abdulrahman holding a stick.

“The vigilante group asked us to go to their office to resolve the case, but one of my neigbours said it is not proper for me to follow them because my husband was not around and it was late in the night,’’ she told the court.

The defendants, however, denied the allegations.

The judge, Musa Sa’ad-Goma, ordered the defendant to be remanded in prison pending perfection of their bail.

ALSO READ: Atiku reportedly hires U.S lobbyists who will pressure Trump not to recognize Buhari as President

He, however, said that the boy should be released to a relative and be brought to court on the adjourned date.

He adjourned the case until April 17, for further hearing.