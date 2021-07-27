Germany awards scholarships to 9 Nigerian Film Institute students

A statement signed by Brian Etuk, Head, Public Affairs, Nigerian Film Corporation (NFC), in Jos, on Monday, said the scholarship for the 2021 academic session of the two year master degree programme covers mobility cost, monthly residency grant, German language studies grant, living costs and tuition fees.

It said the scholarship was in foreign and domestic categories, stating that the beneficiaries were selected after they submitted proposals on their intended areas of final dissertations, demonstrable knowledge of the course of study and justification of application for consideration.

The statement listed Nnenna Ukoha, Stephen Okoh and Collins Okorocha as beneficiaries of the foreign component, while Dasiyap Inusa, Ishaku Gumut, Wonah Barnabas, Benjamin Benji, Blessing Izang and Solomon Idyo are the domestic component beneficiaries of the scholarship.

Dr Chidia Maduekwe, Managing Director/Chief Executive, NFC, congratulated the beneficiaries while urging them to effectively and judiciously utilize the funds and opportunities to justify their studies and future prospects in the field of film culture and archival studies.

Maduekwe highlighted areas of focus to include restoration, digitization, preservation, codification and classification of creative works and audio-visual heritage, which the master programme was designed to achieve.

He commended Goethe University, Frankfurt, Arsenal Institute for Film & Video Art Berlin, Deutsches Filminstitut & Filmmuseum, Deutscher Akademischer Austauschdienst (DAAD) (German Institutions), University of Jos and the Lagos Film Society for the partnership on the Masters in Film Culture & Archival Studies programme in Nigeria.

Meanwhile, calls for applications from qualified candidates for admission into the 2020/2021 academic session of the Masters degree programme has commenced, the statement announced.

It directed qualified applicants for the programme to visit https://portal.unijos.edu/Account/AdmissionRegistration?programme=Masters to complete the application process.

The 2020/2021 admission process would be the second for candidates of the Masters programme, and the first of its kind in Nigeria and Africa.