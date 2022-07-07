9 killed,12 injured in accident on Kaduna-Zaria highway – FRSC

“Two DAF trailers, a Toyota bus and a Toyota Camry were involved in the accident which is as a result of speeding, wrongful overtaking and loss of control.

“The injuries they sustained included fracture, bruises and head injuries,” he said.

The sector commander said that the injured victims and corpses were taken to the St Gerard Hospital and Barau Dikko Teaching Hospital in Kaduna.

Mohammed said clearance of the obstructions caused by the accident was ongoing.

He advised motorists to always abide by safety rules to save lives and property.