9 killed,12 injured in accident on Kaduna-Zaria highway – FRSC

News Agency Of Nigeria

The Federal Road Safety Corps says nine people were killed and 12 others injured in an accident involving four vehicles on the Kaduna-Zaria highway on Thursday.

The FRSC Kaduna State Sector Commander, Hafiz Mohammed, told the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) that the accident occurred at about 5a.m. on the Rigachikun bridge, close to the National Open University.

“Two DAF trailers, a Toyota bus and a Toyota Camry were involved in the accident which is as a result of speeding, wrongful overtaking and loss of control.

“The injuries they sustained included fracture, bruises and head injuries,” he said.

The sector commander said that the injured victims and corpses were taken to the St Gerard Hospital and Barau Dikko Teaching Hospital in Kaduna.

Mohammed said clearance of the obstructions caused by the accident was ongoing.

He advised motorists to always abide by safety rules to save lives and property.

The sector commander reminded motorists going through Kaduna-Zaria highway of ongoing road construction and diversions in Kawo, Ragachickun, Mararaban Jos, Birnin Yero and Jaji.

News Agency Of Nigeria

