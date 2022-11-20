RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Metro

9 die, 3 rescued in as car plunges into dam in Kano

News Agency Of Nigeria

The Kano State Fire Service has confirmed the death of nine persons, while three others were rescued in a road accident at Fada dam, Dayi road in Gwarzo Local Government Area of the state.

9 die, 3 rescued in as car plunges into dam in Kano/Illustration.
He said the accident occurred on Saturday evening.

Abdullahi said, “we received an emergency call from our station at about 06:45 p.m. from one Ali Mai-faci, that a Golf Wagon had fallen inside fada dam."

On receiving the information, we quickly sent out our rescue team to the scene at about 07:10 p.m to bring the victims out.

“On arrival, we found out that it was a vehicle conveying about 12 people, without registration number, coming from Kano, heading to Katsina.

“With good efforts of our men and local fishers, we successfully rescued three persons alive.

”Nine people were rescued unconscious and conveyed to Gwarzo General Hospital for medical attention while doctors on duty confirmed the victims dead,” he said.

Abdullahi further explained that the victims rescued were from Katsina State and all with unknown names.

He added that the accident involved two babies of about six months old, four women between the ages of 25, 27, 28 and 30 years and six men between the ages of 28, 35, 40, 42, 45 and 48 years.

He said the cause of the accident was tire blast which led to loss of control.

The Public Relations Officer also said that witnesses told them that one victim was still inside the dam and the rescue team would continue searching.

