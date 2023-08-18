ADVERTISEMENT
84-year-old man in Edo kills 75-year-old wife for denying him sex

Damilare Famuyiwa

The suspect said his 75-year-old wife no longer acceded to his sexual demands.

The suspect has confessed to the Police [Guardian]
Confessing to killing the woman, Ahuwa said he butchered his wife on Saturday, August 12, 2023, because she no longer obeyed him nor acceded to his demands for sex.

Edo Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO), SP Chidi Nwabuzor, paraded the suspect on Thursday, August 17, 2023, following his arrest.

"In the afternoon of last Saturday, while we were in the house, I picked a cutlass and cut her all over her body. I did it in anger, because she was not obeying me. I wanted people to know of it. I regretted killing my wife, after committing the crime," the suspect said.

"My wife was not listening to me. Anytime I asked her to come and sleep with me, she always declined. We have seven children together, five boys and two girls. I reported the matter to my family and her family, but she failed to listen to them, and continued her old ways.

"I was hearing information that some pastors were sleeping with her. Each time I demanded sex, she would either tell me she was sick or she had an ulcer, yet I was hearing rumour that she was sleeping with other men, and I did not have money to carry prostitutes."

Speaking further, Ahuwa said he reported to his children that his wife was starving him of sex, adding that one of their daughters spoke to her but she did not listen.

He alleged that she also poisoned his children’s mind towards him, saying they neither sent him money nor answered his calls.

Damilare Famuyiwa Damilare Famuyiwa Damilare Famuyiwa is a journalist and media consultant with over seven years of experience.

