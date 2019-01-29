According to Yahoo Style UK, the elderly woman, identified as Eileen Macken, was given someone else's identity when she was 16 years and has lived under the identity for 61 years.

Following a DNA test result, Macken discovered that the family she thought was hers was not.

She was able to track down her aged mum through the help of a genealogist who offered to assist her after hearing her story on radio in 2018.

"I spoke to her on the phone but she couldn’t hear me. She's a bit like myself, I've only one good ear. She kept saying, I can't hear you, I can't hear you.

"I can't believe it, when I got the word that she was alive, all I want to do is to meet her," Mrs. Macken said.

She added that she found her mother after taking a DNA test. She also discovered she had two half-brothers who were still alive and were in their 70s.