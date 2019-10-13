Abductors of 10 residents of Pegi, community in Kuje Area Council of the Federal Capital Territory has released eight of the victims.

According to Punch, the victims were released after paying over N5m ransom.

It was reported that the kidnappers molested the victims because of the inability of their relatives to meet their demand.

An anonymous resident, who spoke to Punch said the eighth victim was released on Sunday, October 13, 2019, adding that two other victims are still in the custody of their abductors.

The source said one Abdulmajeed Dayo, who came to Pegi to visit his friend was also kidnapped together with the commercial motorcyclist taking him to the community.

The source said, “Dayo was released on Friday after spending five days with his abductors.

“He said they were not given any food by their captors and that the hoodlums beat anyone whose family failed to provide the ransom demanded.

“Dayo further explained that the family of the abducted commercial motorcyclist paid over N500,000 which the gunmen grudgingly accepted out of sympathy.

“Other victims were said to have paid more than that, with the gunmen realising over N5m.”

Confirming the release of the eight victims, Mr. Isaac Taiwo, the Chairman of Pegi Community Development Association, said he saw the victims including a 12-year-old boy.

Taiwo said, “The problem is that the hoodlums are taking advantage of the bad roads leading to the community.

“The lack of infrastructure in Pegi is responsible for the insecurity and the absence of social and economic development in the community.

“We hope the FCT Administration would fulfil their promise to rehabilitate the road as soon as possible.”

However, Punch reports that effort to reach the the Command spokesman, DSP Anjuguri Manzah failed as the police boss did not respond to several calls to his phone.