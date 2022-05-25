RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Metro

8 men in court for allegedly impersonating military officers

The police on Wednesday arraigned eight men in Lagos for allegedly impersonating military officers.

court (WuzupNigeria)
The defendants include Akpan Joel, 31; John Johnson, 31; Busayo Akinola, 33; and Simeon Anthony, 43.

The others are Adamu Sani, 30; Cyril Ogbe, 27; Godfrey Agba, 36; and Benjamin Achi, 29.

The defendants, whose addresses were not provided, appeared before a Yaba Chief Magistrates’ Court.

They, however, pleaded not guilty.

The prosecutor, ASP Rita Momah, told the court that the defendants committed the offence at different locations and different times in the state.

She alleged that the defendants were apprehended while fully-kited in army camouflage and parading themselves as army officers.

She submitted that the offence contravened Section 77 of the Criminal Law of Lagos State, 2015.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that impersonation attracts three years’ imprisonment.

The Chief Magistrate, Mrs Adeola Adedayo, admitted the defendants to bail in the sum of N200,000 with two sureties each.

She held that the sureties must submit copies of their National Identification Number and Lagos State Residents Registration Agency Cards to the court’s registrar, as part of the bail conditions.

Adedayo adjourned the case until June 15 for mention.

Timeline: 100 days of ASUU strike monitored by Pulse

Unknown Gunmen invade Bishop Kukah's church, kidnap priests, others

Osinbajo, Lawan, Umahi consult APC delegates in Imo

Ekweremadu withdraws from Enugu PDP gubernatorial primary

'No gang up against you', Kogi delegates dismiss Melaye's claim on primary [Pulse Exclusive]

Jihadists kill 30 in northeast Nigeria

Tambuwal promises to partner with Anambra to industrialise Nigeria

'Okada' ban remains on June 1 – Gov. Sanwo-Olu

Gov Soludo condemns killing of woman, children, assures justice

