8 men in court for allegedly impersonating military officers

The others are Adamu Sani, 30; Cyril Ogbe, 27; Godfrey Agba, 36; and Benjamin Achi, 29.

The defendants, whose addresses were not provided, appeared before a Yaba Chief Magistrates’ Court.

They, however, pleaded not guilty.

The prosecutor, ASP Rita Momah, told the court that the defendants committed the offence at different locations and different times in the state.

She alleged that the defendants were apprehended while fully-kited in army camouflage and parading themselves as army officers.

She submitted that the offence contravened Section 77 of the Criminal Law of Lagos State, 2015.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that impersonation attracts three years’ imprisonment.

The Chief Magistrate, Mrs Adeola Adedayo, admitted the defendants to bail in the sum of N200,000 with two sureties each.

She held that the sureties must submit copies of their National Identification Number and Lagos State Residents Registration Agency Cards to the court’s registrar, as part of the bail conditions.