8 dead, 4 others injured in Bauchi auto crash

The Sector Commander, Federal Road Safety Corps (FRSC) in Bauchi, Yusuf Abdullahi, says no fewer than eight persons lost their lives in a second road crash recorded on Thursday in the state.

The Sector Commander, Mr Yusuf Abdullahi, confirmed the incident to the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN), on Friday in Bauchi.

NAN reports that the accident occured barely 11 hours after seven persons lost their lives and two others injured in a ghastly auto crash on Bauchi-Jos Road.

Abdullahi said that four others sustained various degrees of injuries in the accident which occurred in Kafin Liman village along the Bauchi-Kano road around 11:30 p.m.

He said the accident involved an articulated vehicle with number plate KMC95YU, a Galaxy Ford bus with plate number NNG21MG and an Opel Vectra car marked BAU490AA.

The Commander said that the personnel of the Corps cleared the crash scene and attributed the accident to road obstruction and over speeding.

“Twelve persons were involved in the crash comprising nine male adults and three female adults.

“Eight died on the spot, they included five males and three females.

“Four males sustained serious degrees of injuries.

“The truck broke down and not properly parked which is an obstruction on the road and the other vehicles ran into it due to recklessness,” he said.

He said the injured persons had been referred to the Kafin Madaki General Hospital for treatment while the corpses were deposited at the morgue in the same facility.

The Commander advised motorists to observe traffic rules and regulations to check road carnage in the state.

