75-year-old widow cries out after her stepson ejected her from house

It was gathered that Okonkwo destroyed the property on Tuesday, December 6, 2022, leaving the widow with no other option than to seek shelter elsewhere.

According to the grandmother, Okonkwo obtained a court order without her knowledge to carry out the destruction on their property at Umuntumogu in the Okwuohia Obowo Local Government Area of Imo State.

It was gathered that having obtained the court order, Okonkwo led some carpenters, and policemen to their compound to remove the roof of the house, as they threw the belongings of the widow, alongside those of her children and grandchildren.

Recounting her experience, the mother of five said the land on which the house was built belongs to her.

“Last Tuesday, I was at home when the carpenters and police officers armed with guns drove into our compound and started removing the roof of my house. I was amazed and started asking them why they were removing my roof, but they didn’t answer me.

“When the police left our compound, one of my stepson’s children, Chinonso, entered the house and started throwing my property away. My children and I lost a lot of our personal belongings, including money.

“After that, we were locked outside the house by my stepson and we are now stranded in our community; my daughter-in-law who gave birth a few days ago is somewhere with her baby while I’m now in someone’s house,” she stated.