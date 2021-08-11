He averred that the accused (Danjuma Ejiji) is also a native of Idoma and resides at Obagaji, Agatu Local Government Area of the state.

He said the accused was subject to the Idoma Native Laws and Customs, adding that adultery is a criminal offence which contravened Section 387 of the Penal Code Laws.

He disclosed that the accused sometime in November 2017 seized his wife, who was pregnant, and copped her up in his house until the wife delivered a baby boy.

The complainant explained that he carried out all the traditional marriage rites in accordance with the Idoma Native Laws and Customs.

“My wife is with my grandson, the accused. Fatima was selling pap and will always come to sell akamu to me.

"Her parents later released her to me to help me in cooking food from there she took interest in marrying me.

“I told her that I am too old for her and she is too young, but she continued pestering me to marry her,” he told the court.