72-year-old woman left for d*ad after domestic worker cuts her genitals

The septuagenarian was at her residence when Ezeh led the two other suspects into the premises and cut some of her vital organs, including her genitals.

It was gathered that the suspects pinned down the woman, brought out a sharp object, and used it in cutting the woman’s genitals, ear, nipple, and fingers, among others.

ADVERTISEMENT

After being abandoned for dead, the victim desperately raised an alarm, a development that saw neighbours rushed her to a hospital where she was medically stabilised.

Following the crime, Ezeh got arrested, and during an interrogation, he confessed to having led the syndicate into the woman’s premises.

According to the suspect, he and the other fleeing suspects resolved to commit the crime after a herbalist promised to make them rich, but only if they could harvest human organs.

“The incident was discovered after the victim raised the alarm on Thursday. One of her workers alongside two other men stampeded her in her house and cut off her genital organs including her nipple, ear, and fingers, among others.

ADVERTISEMENT

“The culprit, Onyebuchi Ezeh, who was later caught, confessed that they were sent by a native doctor to get the needed organs of the 72-year-old woman in order to become billionaires.

“The suspect hails from Abakaliki in Ebonyi State, and usually helps the victim in cutting palm trees. He was said to have explained that they embarked on the act because they wanted to get rich according to the assurances of the native doctor,” Chidinma Ikeanyionwu, the media assistant to Anambra State commissioner for Women Affairs and Social Welfare, Ify Obinabo, stated, as she narrated the incident.