72-year-old retired soldier commits suicide in Benue

The septuagenarian was said to have hanged himself on a tree in his compound opposite St. Joseph’s Catholic Church at Nyiniongun, a suburb of Makurdi, the capital city of Benue State.

The retired military officer’s lifeless body was found dangling on the tree without any note around.

Dooga’s death was said to have caused confusion in his neighbourhood as to what might have pushed him to such an act.

A resident of the area who did not want to be mentioned said none of the retired soldier’s family members was around when the man famously known as "Old Soldier" committed the suicide.

He said, “It was when one of the family members came in around 6:00 pm yesterday (Sunday) that he saw the body of the retiree dangling on a tree within the house that he raised the alarm.

“It was the alarm that drew the attention of neighbours to the house."

According to another resident of the area who also pleaded anonymity, Old Soldier had earlier complained of hardship as a result of falling into the hands of people who allegedly defrauded him.

Multiple reports also claimed that the deceased had complained that one of his children was always withdrawing his pension on arrival.

The deceased was said to have further complained about not getting his pension in bulk from the pension board.

“Before committing suicide, the man was always complaining of his Security Debarment Allowance (SDA) which was released by the Federal Government to the Defence Headquarters, which was in turn released to the military pension board,” a resident said.

"He said the pension was being released to them meagerly instead of in bulk monthly like their junior ones, resulting in abject poverty and abandonment by his family members."

When contacted, Benue Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO), SP Catherine Anene confirmed the incident in a text message.