ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Metro

70-year-old woman released after 10 years in detention

News Agency Of Nigeria

Silma, who appeared visibly weakened by her long incarceration, had been held on an unfounded accusation of witchcraft.

70-year-old woman released after 10 years in detention
70-year-old woman released after 10 years in detention

Recommended articles

Saraya Silma, a 60-year-old woman, has finally regained her freedom after spending 10 years in detention at the Yolde-Pate Correctional Centre in Yola. Silma, who appeared visibly weakened by her long incarceration, had been held on an unfounded accusation of witchcraft.

The release came after the Adamawa State Chief Judge, Justice Hasfat Abdulrahaman, set her free. It was gathered that after learning about Silma's situation, Justice Abdulrahaman not only granted her release but also provided her with ₦12,000 to cover her transportation back to Cameroon.

This decision was part of a larger review conducted by the Adamawa State Jail Delivery Committee, led by Justice Abdulrahaman. Out of 182 awaiting trial inmates reviewed, the committee discharged 32, bailed 25, and convicted 37.

ADVERTISEMENT

The committee's efforts also included a reduction in sentences for 13 cases. The Yolde-Pate Correctional Centre, which has an 800-inmate capacity, currently holds 886 people, with 665 awaiting trial, 185 convicted, 10 serving life sentences, and 16 on death row.

The review process excluded cases of murder, theft, culpable homicide, and kidnapping. Justice Abdulrahaman encouraged the released individuals to view their freedom as a chance for new beginnings and personal reform.

Dominic David, speaking on behalf of the beneficiaries, expressed profound gratitude to Chief Judge Abdulrahaman and her team for their efforts. He acknowledged the significant impact of their intervention, which resulted in the release of several inmates, including Silma, who had been unjustly held for a decade.

David emphasised the nature of this opportunity, pledging that he, alongside other beneficiaries, would seize this chance to rebuild their lives and contribute positively to society.

News Agency Of Nigeria

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

Edo 2024: DSS told to investigate APC guber candidate’s 'insecurity' comment

Edo 2024: DSS told to investigate APC guber candidate’s 'insecurity' comment

Hunters rescues kidnap victim and recovers stolen vehicles in Anambra

Hunters rescues kidnap victim and recovers stolen vehicles in Anambra

Ajaero: Atiku tells Tinubu, DSS, to redirect energy on terrorists, bandits

Ajaero: Atiku tells Tinubu, DSS, to redirect energy on terrorists, bandits

VIDEO: UK’s TUC reacts to DSS arrest of NLC president Ajaero

VIDEO: UK’s TUC reacts to DSS arrest of NLC president Ajaero

Maiduguri flood causes zoo animals to escape, including lions and snakes

Maiduguri flood causes zoo animals to escape, including lions and snakes

Peter Obi’s aide reacts to alleged arrest of LP bannerman, wife by DSS

Peter Obi’s aide reacts to alleged arrest of LP bannerman, wife by DSS

House of Reps orders JAMB to remit ₦3.602 billion to federal revenue fund

House of Reps orders JAMB to remit ₦3.602 billion to federal revenue fund

Kano APC chair urges Kwankwaso to order Yusuf to punish missing palliative culprits

Kano APC chair urges Kwankwaso to order Yusuf to punish missing palliative culprits

Enugu Govt probes meat sellers over sale of dead animals to curb zoonotic diseases

Enugu Govt probes meat sellers over sale of dead animals to curb zoonotic diseases

Pulse Sports

New York Fashion Week: Noah Lyles, Rai Benjamin, and Sha'Carri Richardson's besties show off exquisite styles

New York Fashion Week: Noah Lyles, Rai Benjamin, and Sha'Carri Richardson's besties show off exquisite styles

'You can't stop him' - CAF heap praises on Super Eagles star Victor Osimhen

'You can't stop him' - CAF heap praises on Super Eagles star Victor Osimhen

Nigeria vs. Benin: 3 tactics that helped Eguavoen shock Rohr’s Benin Republic

Nigeria vs. Benin: 3 tactics that helped Eguavoen shock Rohr’s Benin Republic

Nigeria 3-0 Benin: Lookman and Osimhen power Super Eagles to emphatic AFCON 2025 win

Nigeria 3-0 Benin: Lookman and Osimhen power Super Eagles to emphatic AFCON 2025 win

'From Henry to Muller'- Top 10 Goal-Scoring Legends in Football History [Ranked]

'From Henry to Muller'- Top 10 Goal-Scoring Legends in Football History [Ranked]

Nigerian defender declared missing in Nigeria

Nigerian defender declared missing in Nigeria

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

She was on her way to her uncle's house when the brothers seized her (Image used for illustrative purpose) [Shutterstock]

2 brothers rape 14-year-old girl in Rivers

NSCDC officials in action. [Twitter:@official_NSCDC]

I was being fed only twice daily - Osun boy who ran away from guardian’s house

The missing Customs officer, Abubakar Maliki [Punch]

Daughter of missing Kano Customs officer demands answers from service

The victim, Idowu Christianah (left) and the suspect, Adeleye Ayomide (right) [Gistreel]

OOU student kidnaps lady friend, kills her after collecting ransom