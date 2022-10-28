RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Metro

70-year-old man arrested for providing accommodation to kidnappers

Damilare Famuyiwa

The suspect leased out a property to kidnappers, which they use to provide shelter for their victims.

Nigerian-police (VanguardNG)
Nigerian-police (VanguardNG)

A 70-year-old man identified as Titus Ekeh has been arrested for providing accommodation for kidnappers in which they use for keeping their victims.

Ekeh was paraded alongside a 35-year-old woman, Chinwe Okoro, who worked with a kidnap syndicate as a ransom receiver.

Ekeh and Okoro were among the nine suspected kidnappers arrested by the police in Igbokwube Village, Amalla community in Udenu Local Government Area and Nkwo Market Square in Ugwuaji community of Enugu South Local Government Area both in Enugu State.

Operatives from the Nigeria Police Force (NPF) in Enugu, also rescued three kidnapped victims from the two locations in the state, while a manhunt had been launched for the other members of the kidnap gangs.

At Nkwo, the three arrested kidnappers were identified as Chidi Jobbison, 24; Emmanuel Ogbu, 25, and a 17-year-old.

The command’s spokesman, Daniel Ndukwe, a Deputy Superintendent (DSP), said their arrests followed a swift response by operatives after receiving credible information alleging the trio and other members of their gang had abducted the said victim from his house and taken him to a bush in Ugwuaji.

According to him, the abductors collected a ransom of N650,00.00.

The police spokesperson added that operatives from the state command clamped down on them, arrested the suspects, and recovered a Suzuki minibus with number plate UKP 270 YP and two masks.

Impressed with the clampdown on kidnappers, the Commissioner of Police, Ahmed Ammani has reassured residents of the command’s commitment to ensure security and safety for Enugu residents.

Damilare Famuyiwa Damilare Famuyiwa Damilare Famuyiwa is a journalist and media consultant with over seven years of experience.

