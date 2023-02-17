ADVERTISEMENT
7-year-old boy dies in Lagos fire incident

News Agency Of Nigeria

The Lagos State Fire and Rescue Service, has recovered the body of a seven-year-old boy who died in a fire incident on Thursday in Ketu area of Lagos.

7-year-old boy dies in Lagos fire incident/Illustration.
“Due to delay in distress call, the raging fire caused severe damage to the buildings and a male child of about seven years was recovered from the building.

“The male child suspectedly dead before the spread of the fire was confined and eventually subdued,” she said.

The director also said that the service had put out another fire incident at the Leisure Mall on Adeniran Ogunsanya Street, Surulere, Lagos.

She said that the fire, which was reported at 2:41 p.m. was extinguished by the firemen from Sari-Iganmu and Ajegunle fire service stations.

