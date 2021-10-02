7 women kidnapped in Niger as bandits kill 30 in 3 villages

The bandits according to Daily Trust also kidnapped seven women in Sabon Kachiwe.

Confirming the incident, Ahmed Ibrahim Matane, the Secretary to the State Government said 13 persons were killed in Kachiwe, 9 in Shape and 6 in another village, all in Sarkin Pawa Ward, Munya Local Government.

A resident of one of the communities told Daily Trust that 10 persons were set ablaze in their rooms, while four were slaughtered in Sabon Kachiwe village alone.

“Ten persons were burnt to ashes in their rooms; some people were shot while some were slaughtered. They also went away with 7 of our women. We could not contact the security forces as at the time the attacks were going because of the seizure of mobile telecommunication network in area.” the source said.

The source also disclosed that the bandits, after killing 14 people in Sabon Kachiwe destroyed the telecommunication masts in the area.

“After attacking Sabon Kachiwe where 14 persons were killed, they proceeded to Shape village, very close Sabon Kachiwe and killed 9 persons. They also went to Gogofe, another village very close by and killed 7 People. The villagers could not communicate via telephone because of the seizure of the network in the area,” he said.

Another resident, who pleaded anonymity lamented about the whereabouts of the kidnapped women saying “the bandits too would not be able to contact us because there’s no network.”

“When they left the villages, at the main road, they met a broken car, being repaired by a mechanic. The owner of the car and mechanic were tied and slaughtered. Their remains were also recovered,” he said.