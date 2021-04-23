7 ways to make your apartment comfortable in rainy season

And these damages may be very expensive to repair if not entirely difficult to repair or replace.

For instance, mold can be a huge threat to your family or occupants’ health and it can be prevented from your property if you take time enough to prepare for the rainy season. Just as we’re about to step into the rainy season here in Nigeria and there’s a big probability that rain may penetrate to your apartment through the wall or even the roof if you’re staying in an area prone to bad drainage or known to constant overflooding.

Then, you need to read this article to know the best way to protect your apartment and make it comfortable in this rainy season and for more to come. But before then, let see the…

Benefits of Preparing Your Home for Rainy Season

You’ll have a safe and comfortable place perfect for you and your household Eliminating the mold makes it great for your health Reduction in the home humidity levels Your clothes will be free from damages due to rain penetration No flooding of the basement or your property surrounding

Here Are 7 Ways to Make Your Apartment/Home Comfortable in Rainy Season

1.Create Ventilation: Our first step is to create ventilation most especially in those areas or corners of our apartment known to form moisture. Such as the bathroom or restroom, basement, and Kitchen. Creating ventilation aids in controlling our indoor temperature, humidity, get rid of moisture, and moderate dampness. It can be done through the presence of vent fans. Always turn them on and allow them on much longer. Vent fans can easily be fixed by an electrician if it’s not available in your apartment.

Meanwhile, you can install AC as well and while cooking, ensure to cover the food. This is to take complete advantage of the exhausted fans installed. The kitchen oven and stove-top cooking utensils generate more moisture in the home. Don’t forget to place your clothing dryer outside to help reduce moisture in the bathroom or basement.

2. Build Waterproof: A lot of residents complain of rain penetration into the building structure of their apartment. And it’s quite severe during heavy rainfall, this issue can be solved by sorting out where the defect is located and have it fixed. But If the landlord/property owner fails to sort out the issue with the defect, you can choose to set up a waterproof coating over your apartment, that’s the external wall, this can serve as a barrier to prevent rain or water from penetrating into the building and eliminate damp walls in your apartment.

Waterproofing serves as a medium to prevent structure deterioration, prevent damage to the building interior and eliminate the growth of mildew and mold in your apartment.

3. Increase Indoor Temperature: You need to increase the indoor temperature so as to decrease the humidity of your apartment. This is the fact that an increase in the temperature of a room causes a decrease in humidity.In addition, you can as well make use of a dehumidifier to maintain the humidity in your apartment.

For instance, if you live in a less or older apartment. It’s mainly placed in the basements or in the bathrooms or even any specific location in your apartment where you need moist removal. To ensure well circulation, the dehumidifier works perfectly with closed windows and doors. It should also be placed far away from furniture and the wall excluding models that have an air vent installed on top.

4. Fix Wall Cracks:Fixing your apartment wall cracks helps keep your home safe and comfortable during the rainy season. It aids in the prevention of rain penetration into the apartment and it’s very advisable you fix it with a high-quality wall product.Therefore, it’s good to check for any cracks in your apartment and seal them before rain comes. These cracks cause the major issue in your home, it allows moisture into the structure of your building which can aid the growth of molds, peeling paints, fungus, leakages and even make your apartment extremely cold and dank.

5. Clear Drainage System/Route: This is very important; it helps prevent erosion and flooding of your property. If not attended to can cause the drainage pathway to be blocked, thus obstructing the passage of water or rain. Also, it can lead to the presence of stagnant water in your property which can be a breeding home for insects and mosquitoes. And it’s very dangerous to one’s health. It’s always advisable to clear the drainage system around your home and not be blocked with plastic bottles, nylon, leaves and others.

Once, it has been cleared, don’t leave the dirt by the roadside because once it starts raining, it pushes the dirt back to the drainage system again which can lead to flooding.

6. Fix Bad or Broken Windows and Door: This is another way to ensure your home is in perfect shape before rainy season comes. Check out for any damage or broken windows and door. Check that their hinges are in good condition, if damaged, ensure to replace them immediately before the rainy season.

7. Fix Leaking Roof: This can be a major disaster waiting to happen, with your roof leaking, there’s no way you can be comfortable during the rainy season. How can you overcome this challenge? Simply, by checking and fixing any faulty roof or damaged roof by a professional before the season. What to check - Checked for holes, leaks and cracks, and have them fixed immediately.

In conclusion, the rainy season is a beautiful period in Nigeria and usually runs from March to October annually. If care is not taken may result in wearing off on the apartment’s interior decoration, wall dampness that may result in fungus growing on your clothes in the closet. This is not only embarrassing but also risky to our health. Therefore, maximum preparation of your apartment towards the rainy season is highly encouraged.

