7 reasons why you should get a B.Sc. Degree in Accounting from Pan-Atlantic University

- The programme provides students with top-notch skills to compete effectively in the industry. Graduates of the B.Sc. Accounting program are well-grounded in the fields of accounting and finance. Pan-Atlantic University is equipped with high-standard facilities that provide students with the relevant skills and technical know-how that they need to create value for any organisation.
- The University’s state-of-the-art computer laboratories are equipped with standard accounting software packages that foster 'action learning'. As part of their studies, students undertake a course in an accounting laboratory where they are taught the modern-day realities of bookkeeping and accounting by faculty members with quality years of experience.
- Infoware and the Bloomberg market data terminals are used to educate the students on the dynamics of financial market analysis. As the program promotes ‘learning by doing’, the ‘Growmykudi’ trading platform is also used as a business simulation game to put students through the quasi-realities of securities trading.
- The PAU B.Sc. Accounting students also go through 3 months of compulsory internship which enables them to gain some real work experience in top multinational companies. Students can also opt to go for voluntary internships during the summer holidays. Some students have been retained by multinational companies upon graduation.
- The B.Sc. Accounting curriculum is rigorous and standardised. The courses are properly benchmarked to ensure that the topics and evaluation systems meet the standards of top local and foreign institutions as well as professional bodies. It is no wonder that some of the students become chartered accountants even before graduation. A good number of graduates of the programme currently work with the ‘big four’ accounting firms (PwC, KPMG, Deloitte, and Ernst & Young) and other top multinationals.
- The B.Sc. in Accounting programme has gained the attraction of several accreditation bodies. The program has been granted the MCATI accreditation by the Institute of Chartered Accountants of Nigeria (ICAN). Thus, on completion of the B.Sc. in Accounting program, graduates will only have to write the final level of the ICAN examinations to qualify as chartered accountants. The program is also accredited by the Association of Certified Chartered Accountants (ACCA), hence, exempting graduates from writing some papers in the ACCA qualification exams.
- Students are taught by capable faculty members with several years of industry experience. The faculty members are chartered accountants who have occupied top positions in the industry and have acquired industry-relevant skills which they faithfully transmit to the students.
7 reasons why you should get a B.Sc. Degree in Accounting from Pan-Atlantic University
