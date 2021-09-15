RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Metro

7 people killed over witchcraft in Adamawa - Police

An investigation team has been deployed to the village.

No arrest has been made so far (image used for illustration)
No arrest has been made so far (image used for illustration)

Police in Adamawa have confirmed the killing of seven people over allegation of witchcraft at Dasin Bwate village in Fufore Local Government Area (LGA) of the state.

DSP Sulaiman Nguroje, the police spokesman in the state, confirmed the development to the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) on Wednesday in Yola.

Nguroje said that the incident occurred on Tuesday, adding that an investigation team had been deployed to the village.

"Seven people were killed in Dasin Bwate village in Fufore LGA over witchcraft allegation.

"The police have deployed investigation team into the village," Nguroje said.

He, however, said that when the team arrived the village on Wednesday morning, the residents, including the village head had deserted the community.

Nguroje said the team found the seven unidentified corpses in one of the houses in the village.

According to him, no arrest has been made so far.

"We are calling on the neighbouring villages to assist the police with useful information on the whereabouts of the residents of Dasin Bwate," Nguroje pleaded.

