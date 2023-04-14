7 passengers burnt to ashes along Lagos-Ibadan expressway

The spokesperson of the Federal Road Safety Corps (FRSC) in Ogun, Florence Okpe, confirmed the incident to newsmen in Abeokuta.

Okpe explained that 18 passengers sustained various degree of injuries when a Toyota Sienna bus marked BWR 762 PV collided with a Mazda bus registered BDN 18 LG.

She added that the accident was caused by excessive speed and route violation.

According to her, the Sienna bus driver followed one-way and collided with the Mazda bus which burst into flames.

The FRSC official said 27 passengers comprising 25 men, two women and a female child were involved in the accident, out of which seven were burnt beyond recognition.

She said that the injured victims were taken to Victory Hospital, Ogere and Idera Hospital in Sagamu for medical attention.