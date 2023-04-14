The sports category has moved to a new website.
Check it out here!
ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Metro

7 passengers burnt to ashes along Lagos-Ibadan expressway

News Agency Of Nigeria

The FRSC official said 27 passengers comprising 25 men, two women and a female child were involved in the accident.

7 passengers burnt to ashes along Lagos-Ibadan expressway. [Daily Nigerian]
7 passengers burnt to ashes along Lagos-Ibadan expressway. [Daily Nigerian]

Recommended articles

The spokesperson of the Federal Road Safety Corps (FRSC) in Ogun, Florence Okpe, confirmed the incident to newsmen in Abeokuta.

Okpe explained that 18 passengers sustained various degree of injuries when a Toyota Sienna bus marked BWR 762 PV collided with a Mazda bus registered BDN 18 LG.

She added that the accident was caused by excessive speed and route violation.

ADVERTISEMENT

According to her, the Sienna bus driver followed one-way and collided with the Mazda bus which burst into flames.

The FRSC official said 27 passengers comprising 25 men, two women and a female child were involved in the accident, out of which seven were burnt beyond recognition.

She said that the injured victims were taken to Victory Hospital, Ogere and Idera Hospital in Sagamu for medical attention.

According to her, the corpses of the deceased were deposited at FOS Morgue, Ipara.

News Agency Of Nigeria

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

INEC ready for Saturday’s re-run election in Zamfara

INEC ready for Saturday’s re-run election in Zamfara

Coalition of Reps-elect to respect APC decision on zoning Assembly leadership

Coalition of Reps-elect to respect APC decision on zoning Assembly leadership

TETFund allocates ₦30bn for high impact projects in 18 tertiary institutions

TETFund allocates ₦30bn for high impact projects in 18 tertiary institutions

Bello unveils candidate as Deputy, 7 others withdraw from Kogi guber race

Bello unveils candidate as Deputy, 7 others withdraw from Kogi guber race

Atiku woos voters for PDP candidates in Adamawa, Kebbi supplementary polls

Atiku woos voters for PDP candidates in Adamawa, Kebbi supplementary polls

You have no right to contest my victory, Tinubu replies Obi at tribunal

You have no right to contest my victory, Tinubu replies Obi at tribunal

I've no preferred candidate - Gbajabiamila denies opposing Wase for Speakership

I've no preferred candidate - Gbajabiamila denies opposing Wase for Speakership

R-Jolad unveils new R-Jolad Plus premium facility, offers top quality medical services

R-Jolad unveils new R-Jolad Plus premium facility, offers top quality medical services

Troops intercept 2,000 rounds of ammunition from Kaduna bandits' supplier

Troops intercept 2,000 rounds of ammunition from Kaduna bandits' supplier

Pulse Sports

AFN's incompetence strikes again as another athlete dumps Nigeria for USA

AFN's incompetence strikes again as another athlete dumps Nigeria for USA

Sadio Mane suspended indefinitely by Bayern Munich

Sadio Mane suspended indefinitely by Bayern Munich

Who is the Most Handsome footballer in the world? Ranked Top 20 Most Handsome players in the world (Ranked!)

Who is the Most Handsome footballer in the world? Ranked Top 20 Most Handsome players in the world (Ranked!)

No trilogy against Israel Adesanya as Alex Pereira moves up to light heavyweight

No trilogy against Israel Adesanya as Alex Pereira moves up to light heavyweight

Lampard was responsible for Chelsea's 2-0 loss to Real Madrid

Lampard was responsible for Chelsea's 2-0 loss to Real Madrid

LaVine, DeRozan and daughter lead Bulls to end Achiuwa and Raptors playoff hopes

LaVine, DeRozan and daughter lead Bulls to end Achiuwa and Raptors playoff hopes

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

Nigeria Police badge

Assailants kill policeman, injure 3 colleagues in Ikorodu, Lagos State

Man st*bs debtor to d*ath with jackknife in Lagos

Man st*bs debtor to d*ath with jackknife in Lagos

15 killed, burnt beyond recognition in Enugu highway crash.

15 burnt beyond recognition in Enugu highway crash

Lady raises alarm about sister who boarded ‘one-chance’ bus in Lagos

Lady raises alarm about sister who boarded ‘one-chance’ bus in Lagos