Sorbari Apollolos has found his way back into prison as he was arrested again for the same offence that got him into prison seven months ago in River State.

Punch reports that Sorbari was recently arrested by the police for kidnapping a 67-year-old businesswoman identified only as Obianuju.

The suspect and three other suspects, Daniel Johngbo, Harridon Barryira and Lebara Tobia were arrested at different locations in the state.

It was reported that that Obianuju was returning home from a church in a Toyota Sienna on February 7, 2019, when the kidnappers who dressed in military camouflage wielding guns ambushed her.

According to Punch, the kidnappers held her hostage for six days and collected millions of Naira as ransom before they released her.

After regaining her freedom, Obianuju reportedly petitioned the Inspector-General of Police, Mohammed Adamu, who directed the Intelligence Response Team of the Force to find the perpetrators of the crime.

The police team traced Apollolos to his hideout in Kono-Bowe community in River State. The gang leader reportedly confessed to the crime and gave police information that led to the arrest of three other members of the kidnap gang.

Explaining why they kidnapped the businesswoman, Apollolos, who had earlier been imprisoned for offences bordering on kidnapping and cultism said he took to the crime again to raise money to settle a lawyer who facilitated his release from the prison, Punch reports.

“I am a member of De-Gbam cult. I was initiated in 2011 by one of my friends known as Tambake Tax, who is the unit head of the confraternity in my community. I was introduced to kidnapping by one Ayapsi, alias Gbenena, and one Gboma. We were all involved in the kidnapping of Mrs Obianuju. I did that ‘job’ because I needed money to balance my lawyer who helped to secure my release from the prison in September 2018. I was held for engaging in cult-related activities and kidnapping in March 2016.

“I approached Gbenena for financial assistance and offered him my farmland in exchange for the money but he refused. He said he had a kidnapping job that would be more profitable for me. On February 5, 2019, one of Gbenena’s friends, who had been monitoring our target (Obianuju), came to his house and told us that it was time to strike. Gbenena also informed us that he had made arrangements for an army uniform that would be used by the driver of our vehicle, Barriyra, to beat security checkpoints.

“On February 7, 2019, Gbenena invited me to his house and when I got there, I met Barriyra and Gboma’s brother, who was holding an army uniform. I also saw a Toyota Corolla, and two AK-47 rifles. Gbenena prayed for us at his shrine and we headed for Port Harcourt. I took one of the AK-47 rifles, while Gboma’s brother with the army uniform was armed with an English pistol.”

The 28-year-old man said that he took to the crime in 2015 and had participated in two operations before he was arrested in March 2016.