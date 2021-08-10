7-month pregnant woman divorces husband over lack of respect

Delivering judgment, Justice Abubakar Tijjani of an Upper Area Court in Mararaba, Nasarawa State, granted Usman’s prayer.

Tijjani ordered that a divorce certificate be issued them.

In her petition, she said: ”my husband vowed to disgrace and embarrass me.

“He does not show me love or affection. I am willing to pay him the N50,000 dowry he paid to marry me”.

She also begged the court to compel Husseni to provide for her until she delivers.

Husseni, who is a businessman did not deny the allegation made by his wife.