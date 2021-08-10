RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Metro

7-month pregnant woman divorces husband over lack of respect

Authors:

News Agency Of Nigeria

A seven-month pregnant woman, Amina Usman, who dragged her husband Ibrahim Husseni to court was on Tuesday granted divorce due to” his lack of respect for her”.

7-month pregnant woman divorces husband over lack of respect. [dnllegalandstyle]
7-month pregnant woman divorces husband over lack of respect. [dnllegalandstyle]

Usman in her petition alleged that there was no peace in her home because Husseni brings her down and embarrasses her.

Recommended articles

Delivering judgment, Justice Abubakar Tijjani of an Upper Area Court in Mararaba, Nasarawa State, granted Usman’s prayer.

Tijjani ordered that a divorce certificate be issued them.

In her petition, she said: ”my husband vowed to disgrace and embarrass me.

“He does not show me love or affection. I am willing to pay him the N50,000 dowry he paid to marry me”.

She also begged the court to compel Husseni to provide for her until she delivers.

Husseni, who is a businessman did not deny the allegation made by his wife.

He prayed the court grant her request.

Authors:

News Agency Of Nigeria

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

Kaduna Electric launches mobile app

NDLEA arrests 43 suspects, seizes 137.55kg drugs

Gov Masari seeks review of 2021 budget to accommodate N6.25b for ranching

NNPC redeploys staff, names new spokesperson

Foreign Minister summons Indonesian Envoy over assault on Nigerian diplomat

Lagos records 42 COVID-19 related deaths in 8 days

How a Nigerian diplomat was almost killed by Indonesian Immigration officials

COAS Yahaya launches welfare flight for troops

Kaduna gets new CP, predecessor promoted to Assistant IG