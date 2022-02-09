7 killed as terrorists attack Kaduna villages again

The terrorists, who attacked the communities on Tuesday, February 8, 2022, also set many houses on fire.

According to Punch, one person was burnt in Zaman Dabo, while the remaining six people were killed in Chibob and Sabon Kaura.

The terrorists, who invaded the communities in large numbers, shot sporadically and destroyed property worth millions of naira.

A resident of one of the communities told the newspaper that the terrorists took advantage of the absence of soldiers at a checkpoint between Ungwan Wakili and Abuyab to destroy the only bridge that linked the two communities.