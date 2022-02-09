RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Metro

7 killed as terrorists attack Kaduna villages again

The terrorists also destroyed property worth millions of naira.

Boko Haram terrorists have killed tens of thousands of people and displaced millions from their communities in the past 11 years [TheCable]
Terrorists’ attack in three communities of the Zango Kataf Local Government Area of Kaduna State has left at least seven people dead.

The terrorists, who attacked the communities on Tuesday, February 8, 2022, also set many houses on fire.

According to Punch, one person was burnt in Zaman Dabo, while the remaining six people were killed in Chibob and Sabon Kaura.

The terrorists, who invaded the communities in large numbers, shot sporadically and destroyed property worth millions of naira.

A resident of one of the communities told the newspaper that the terrorists took advantage of the absence of soldiers at a checkpoint between Ungwan Wakili and Abuyab to destroy the only bridge that linked the two communities.

It was reported that the soldiers manning the area usually leave the checkpoint in the early hours to patrol the villages to prevent possible attacks.

