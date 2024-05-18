7 injured, cows die in multiple accidents on Lagos-Ibadan Expressway

The two other vehicles involved in the multiple accidents, which occurred at the Ibafo area of the expressway, are a blue luxury bus and a white Mazda bus.

Florence Okpe, the spokesperson, Federal Road Safety Corps (FRSC) in Ogun, confirmed the incident to newsmen in Abeokuta on Saturday.

Okpe said that the accident occurred at 5:35a.m, with 14 people and 16 cows involved.

ADVERTISEMENT

According to her, the truck was conveying cows and human beings together.

She said that the suspected cause of the crash, which resulted in the death of some of the cows, was driver fatigue.

Okpe said that the persons injured in the accident were taken to Divine Touch Hospital, Ibafo for medical attention.

The Sector Commander, Anthony Uga, according to her, has cautioned motorists on the dangers of carrying human beings and animals together.