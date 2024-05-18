ADVERTISEMENT
7 injured, cows die in multiple accidents on Lagos-Ibadan Expressway

News Agency Of Nigeria

7 injured, cows die in Lagos-Ibadan Expressway accident [NAN]
The two other vehicles involved in the multiple accidents, which occurred at the Ibafo area of the expressway, are a blue luxury bus and a white Mazda bus.

Florence Okpe, the spokesperson, Federal Road Safety Corps (FRSC) in Ogun, confirmed the incident to newsmen in Abeokuta on Saturday.

Okpe said that the accident occurred at 5:35a.m, with 14 people and 16 cows involved.

According to her, the truck was conveying cows and human beings together.

She said that the suspected cause of the crash, which resulted in the death of some of the cows, was driver fatigue.

The Sector Commander, Anthony Uga, according to her, has cautioned motorists on the dangers of carrying human beings and animals together.

She quoted Uga as advising motorists to always stop and rest for some minutes after an hour's drive, to avoid fatigue and be safety conscious.

