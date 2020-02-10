A video had gone viral in which the girls implored other young girls to allow boys to have sex with them.

The seven — Ruth Owusu, Samira Ibrahim, Adufa Appiah Vera, Patience Twumwaa, Osei Bonsu Juanita, Adarkwa Victoria and Jeannine Agyapong are all final year students.

The students, who were in their final year, were behind a video that had gone viral in which they were seen advising their fellow girls to give in to sexual demands of men.

Apart from the embarrassment their conducts has brought to the school, management of the school, in their letter written to suspend the seven students said the girls had breached three school rules.

The rules, as stated in the letter dated February 6, 2020 and titled Expulsion from Boarding House, said the students had used unauthorized gadget [mobile phone] to dent the image of the school.

The other grounds stated in the letter which was addressed to the Regional Director of the Ghana Education Service said the students had intentionally uploaded the video on social media where unprintable words that border on sex were spewed.