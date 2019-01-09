Seven men were on Wednesday brought before an Ogudu Magistrates’ Court in Lagos over alleged cultism.

The accused are Abdulquadiri Mukaila, 18; Shina Bodunde, 28; Nicholas Nnamdi, 27; Kehinde Aka, 31; Yinka Badmus, 24; Akeem Shittu, 32 and Nurudeen Taiwo, 35.

They are facing a two-count charge of conspiracy and membership of an unlawful society.

The Prosecutor, Ihiehie Lucky, told the court that the accused people committed the offences on Dec. 31, 2018 at about 12.30a.m at Itire-Lawanson area of Lagos.

Ihiehie said that the accused belong to Eiye Confraternity.

“The accused, who assembled at Itire-Lawanson area, conducted themselves in a manner likely to cause a breach of the peace, violently attacking themselves with dangerous weapons like gun and cutlass,’’ he said.

The prosecutor said the Itire Police Division received a distress call from a church in the area to report the matter.

The offences, he said, contravened Sections 42 (a) and 411 of the Criminal Law of Lagos State, 2015.

The accused, however, pleaded not guilty to the charges.

The Magistrate, E. Kubeinje, granted each of the accused N50, 000 bail with one surety each in like sum.

Kubeinje said that the sureties must reside within the court’s jurisdiction and be gainfully employed with evidence of tax payment to the Lagos government.

She adjourned the case until March 11.