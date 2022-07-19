7 die, 43 injured in 14 crashes during Sallah in Kogi- FRSC

Dawulung said the July 6 to July 13 ‘Stand down of the Corps Special Patrol Operations,’ also recorded a total of 409 traffic offenders.

He said that traffic offenders were booked for 441 offence.

“Speed violation was mainly responsible for about 90 per cent of the crashes recorded during the festive period.

“Notwithstanding, the special patrol operation was very successful as motorists experienced free flow of traffic.

”This was especially at some traffic flash points, where high rates of traffic jams and crashes had always been recorded in the past,” Dawulung said.

He listed some of those flash points to include; the Koton Karfe axis, Jamata area, upper Natoco, Nataco junction, Felele, Zarriagi and Obajana by-pass.

Dawulung attributed the feat recorded during the festivity to strategic planning, sensitisation of the motorists to change their orientation through a mega-rally held on July 7 at the Felele Park, Lokoja.

“It was also due to early deployment of officers and logistics to man traffic flash points, timely clearance of obstructions in the forms of broken down vehicles and indiscriminately parked vehicles, as well as trading on the road.

“Enforcement targeting speed, drink driving, distracted driving, route violation, riding motorcycle without helmet and prompt rescue operations at crash scenes.

“The free and seamless flow of traffic can also be attributed to the opening of some diversions created for the purpose of road construction.

”This was between upper Nataco and Felele which was based on my recommendations, as well as collaboration between our officers and those of the Police and Navy,” Dawulung said.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the FRSC deployed over 700 men, 20 patrol vehicles, tow trucks and ambulances within the state.

This, he said, was to ensure a free and safe traveling experience for motorists during the sallah festivities.