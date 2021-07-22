RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Metro

7 die, 2 injured in Niger auto crash

The Federal Road Safety Corps, Niger Sector Command, said on Thursday that seven persons died in an accident that occurred on Lambata-Minna road on Thursday.

Mr Musa Mohammed, the state Sector Commander, told the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) in Minna that 2 other persons sustained different degrees of injuries.

He said the accident, which occurred at about 7a.m. in Dagibe village, involved a Mazda car with registration number CRC 686 XN and a Volkswagen Golf saloon car with registration number KTU 506 BK.

“Nine people were involved in the mishap; seven were killed and 2 sustained injuries. They were taken to Federal Medical Centre, Gawun Babangida, and the corpses deposited at Sabon Wuse Mortuary”, he said.

The sector commander blamed the accident on fatigue and loss of control.

He advised motorists to exercise caution and adhere strictly to speed limits to avoid crashes.

The road safety boss said that the corps would continue to monitor road users to guard against dangerous driving.

