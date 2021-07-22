7 die, 2 injured in Niger auto crash

He said the accident, which occurred at about 7a.m. in Dagibe village, involved a Mazda car with registration number CRC 686 XN and a Volkswagen Golf saloon car with registration number KTU 506 BK.

“Nine people were involved in the mishap; seven were killed and 2 sustained injuries. They were taken to Federal Medical Centre, Gawun Babangida, and the corpses deposited at Sabon Wuse Mortuary”, he said.

The sector commander blamed the accident on fatigue and loss of control.

He advised motorists to exercise caution and adhere strictly to speed limits to avoid crashes.