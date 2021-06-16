RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Metro

7 dead as tanker explodes after collision with commercial bus in Ogun

Authors:

News Agency Of Nigeria

The Federal Road Safety Corps (FRSC) confirmed that seven persons died in an explosion after a commercial bus collided with a petrol tanker at Ajilete on Idiroko expressway on Wednesday.

7 dead as tanker explodes after collision with commercial bus/Illustration. (Vanguard)
2 killed, 29 vehicles burnt in Kara tanker explosion (Vanguard) Pulse Nigeria

Mr Akinwunmi Olaluwoye, the FRSC Idiroko Unit Commander, told the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) in Ota that two other persons sustained injuries in the incident.

Recommended articles

Olaluwoye said that the accident happened at about 8.45 a.m.

The unit commander said that the bus due to speeding, rammed into the tanker, laden with 33 litres of petroleum products while it was ascending the sloppy Ajilete road.

He said that nine persons were involved in the accident which claimed seven lives, living two others with various degrees of injuries.

Authors:

News Agency Of Nigeria

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

PDP warns Senate to reject Buhari's appointment of personal assistant as INEC commissioner

FRSC officials to start wearing body cameras for operations soon

President Buhari set to visit Maiduguri on Thursday

INEC stops using shrines, mosques, churches as polling units for elections

25 years after, INEC creates additional 56,872 polling units in Nigeria

Nigeria's Twitter suspension: The gains and deprivations

2021 UTME: JAMB releases result of mock exam

Group calls for calm over alleged killing of Nigerian by South African police

Nigeria Consulate in New York clears backlog of over 1,300 passports