7 burnt to death on Sagamu-Benin expressway accident

News Agency Of Nigeria

No fewer than seven people were burnt to death on Wednesday when a Mazda bus suddenly burst into flames few meters before Odogbolu on the Sagamu-Benin expressway.

7 burnt to death on Sagamu-Benin expressway accident/Illustration.
Akinbiyi said that seven others sustained injuries in the accident that occurred at 2.50 p.m.

According to him, the bus marked AGL 886 YD suddenly burst into flames due to an engine overflow.

He said that seven females died while seven others sustained injuries in the lone fatal crash

“According to an eyewitness account, the car was coming from the Kosofe area of Lagos inbound Epe for a Church revival to usher in the new year when its engine suddenly caught fire.

“The number of passengers in the commercial bus was 15, out of which seven females were burnt to death and seven others were seriously burnt.

“However, the driver of the bus escaped,” he explained.

The TRACE spokesperson said that the injured victims were taken to Ijebu Ode General Hospital for treatment.

He urged motorists to maintain and service their vehicles regularly before setting out on a journey.

