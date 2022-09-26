RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Metro

7 burnt to death as commercial bus catches fire in Lagos

News Agency Of Nigeria

The Lagos State Emergency Management Agency (LASEMA) on Sunday said that seven passengers were burnt to death in a commercial bus that gutted fire at Iyana Oworo in Lagos.

Bus-catches-fire-in-Lagos (PoliticalEconomist)
Bus-catches-fire-in-Lagos (PoliticalEconomist)

The LASEMA Permanent Secretary, Dr Olufemi Oke-Osanyintolu, who confirmed this in a statement, attributed the cause of the accident to reckless driving.

“Upon arrival at the scene, a commercial bus of 14 passengers with registration number KJA 699 GY was discovered to have been gutted with fire.

“Further investigation gathered at the scene revealed that the incident occurred due to recklessness by the driver which resulted in the fire with 12 passengers trapped.

“Unfortunately seven victims, four males, two females and a male child were burnt to death.

“The driver escaped with some burns while three female adults were rescued and rushed to Gbagada General Hospital. A male adult was also attended to by LASAMBUS at the scene,” he said.

He added that their remains had been bagged by the agency’s paramedics, LASAMBUS official and handed over to the State Envitonmental Health Monitoring Unit (SEHMU).

“Arrangements have been made by LASTMA official at the scene for the removal of the burnt vehicle from the road.

“Road is partially opened for vehicular activities,” he said.

