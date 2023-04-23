The sports category has moved to a new website.
Check it out here!
ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Metro

7 burnt to death, 14 injured in Lagos-Ibadan expressway accident

News Agency Of Nigeria

The FRSC said that the accident was caused by excessive speeding and brake failure which led to loss of control.

7 burnt to death, 14 injured in Lagos-Ibadan expressway accident. [Daily Nigerian]
7 burnt to death, 14 injured in Lagos-Ibadan expressway accident. [Daily Nigerian]

Recommended articles

Florence Okpe, the Public Education Officer, Federal Road Safety Corps (FRSC) in Ogun, confirmed the incident to newsmen in Abeokuta.

Okpe explained that the incident occurred at 10:45am on Sunday.

The FRSC spokesperson said that the accident was caused by excessive speeding and brake failure which led to loss of control, saying that the vehicle hit the road divider, somersaulted and went up in flames.

ADVERTISEMENT

She stated that 22 persons were involved in the accident which comprised of seven men, eight women, four male children and three female children.

Okpe added that 14 people were injured – four men, five women, two male children and three female children.

The FRSC public education officer said that the seven persons burnt to death ere two men, three women and two children.

“The vehicle involved in the accident had the registration number BDG 993 YG, a Mazda bus,” she said.

Okpe explained that the injured were taken to Lagos state Accident Emergency center, Ojota, while the deceased were deposited at Olabisi Onabanjo University Teaching Hospital (OOUTH) Morgue, Sagamu.

ADVERTISEMENT

She commiserated with the families of the victims while also advising motorists to shun speed and always have a routine vehicle check for good maintenance and replacement of any defect.

News Agency Of Nigeria

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

Nnamani asks Obi to withdraw petition and negotiate with Tinubu

Nnamani asks Obi to withdraw petition and negotiate with Tinubu

Govt says developers broke seal as another building collapses in Lagos

Govt says developers broke seal as another building collapses in Lagos

Civil servants commend Buhari over payment of Peculiar Allowance

Civil servants commend Buhari over payment of Peculiar Allowance

Omole says vote for Tinubu not misplaced as APC dissolves campaign council

Omole says vote for Tinubu not misplaced as APC dissolves campaign council

Nurses, midwives lament exclusion from 40% pay rise for FG workers

Nurses, midwives lament exclusion from 40% pay rise for FG workers

Troops kill 7 bandits, arrest others in Zamfara

Troops kill 7 bandits, arrest others in Zamfara

LP Reps member-elect launches tech-hub, innovation centre for youths

LP Reps member-elect launches tech-hub, innovation centre for youths

It'll be sad to lose any Nigerian to Sudan war - Obi demands action from FG

It'll be sad to lose any Nigerian to Sudan war - Obi demands action from FG

Abia governor-elect constitutes 75-member inauguration committee

Abia governor-elect constitutes 75-member inauguration committee

Pulse Sports

Premier League clubs 'go crazy' for Super Eagles star ahead of summer transfer window

Premier League clubs 'go crazy' for Super Eagles star ahead of summer transfer window

NPFL: Sarki, Ogunye score El-Kanemi as Bendel Insurance end 5-game winless streak

NPFL: Sarki, Ogunye score El-Kanemi as Bendel Insurance end 5-game winless streak

Iheanacho inspires Leicester to comeback win over Wolves

Iheanacho inspires Leicester to comeback win over Wolves

Philadelphia 76ers sweep Brooklyn Nets, advance to 2nd round

Philadelphia 76ers sweep Brooklyn Nets, advance to 2nd round

Former Manchester United defender Wes Brown now bankrupt one year after divorce from wife

Former Manchester United defender Wes Brown now bankrupt one year after divorce from wife

FIFA U-20 World Cup: Flying Eagles drawn into tough Group D with Italy, Brazil

FIFA U-20 World Cup: Flying Eagles drawn into tough Group D with Italy, Brazil

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

PoS operator blows ₦‎280m mistakenly transferred to his bank account

PoS operator blows ₦‎280m mistakenly transferred to his bank account

Mob stones keke rider to d*ath for k*lling his passenger

Mob stones keke rider to d*ath for k*lling his passenger

The missing boy.

Missing Anambra boy found in Ago area of Lagos

Driver dies in Lagos 3-vehicle crash, hoodlums set BRT bus on fire. [Twitter:trafficbutter]

Driver dies in Lagos 3-vehicle crash, hoodlums set BRT bus on fire