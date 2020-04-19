The Lagos University Teaching Hospital (LUTH), Idi Araba has set a record in In Vitro Fertilization (IVF) conception as a 68-year-old woman delivered a set of twins.

The chairman of the medical advisory council, Wasiu Adeyemo announced this in a statement shared via LUTH’s Twitter page on Sunday, April 19, 2020.

Adeyemo said the woman got pregnant for the first time with the aid of In Vitro Fertilization (IVF), adding that she was delivered of the babies on April 14, through an elective caesarean section.

The statement reads, “LUTH has successfully delivered a sixty-eight (68) year old primigravida (pregnant for the first time) with twin (a male and a female) gestation (pregnancy) following an IVF conception. She was delivered through an elective caesarean section at 37 weeks gestation on Tuesday, April 14, 2020,”

“The IVF and embryo transfer were done at an outside facility. She was thereafter referred to LUTH at early gestation and managed till term. This is the first in LUTH, Nigerian and Africa! Mother and babies are well.”