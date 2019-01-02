A 68-year-old man, Raheem Oyebo, on Wednesday, appeared before an Ikeja Magistrates’ Court in Lagos for allegedly defrauding an accommodation seeker of N250, 000.

Oyebo, who, resides at Agege area of Lagos, is facing a charge of stealing; for failing to remit the said amount into the landlady’s account, but he pleaded not guilty.

The Police Prosecutor, ASP Ezekiel Ayorinde, told the court that the accused committed the offence on Dec. 6 at Iju-Ishaga, Lagos.

Ayorinde said that the accused stole N250,000 belonging to the complainant, Mrs Taiwo Olaofe.

“The accused collected the money from the complainant and converted it to his personal use,” he said.

Ayorinde said the case was reported at the police station and the accused was arrested.

The offence contravened Section 287 of the Criminal Law of Lagos State, 2015.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the section prescribes a three-year jail term for stealing.

In her ruling, the magistrate, Mrs B.O Osunsanmi, granted the accused bail in the sum of N100, 000 with two sureties in like sum.

Osunsanmi said that the sureties should be gainfully employed and show evidence of two years tax payment to the Lagos State Government.

The case was adjourned to Jan. 21.