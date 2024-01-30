62-year-old woman accused of pushing EKEDC staff off ladder lands in court

The defendant, whose residential address was not given, is being tried on a three-count charge of attempted murder, illegal reconnection of power and breach of public peace.

The Prosecutor, Inspector Christopher Okoliko, told the court the defendant committed the offences on January 17, at No 46, Bolaji Banwo Street, Aguda Surulere, Lagos.

Okoliko alleged that the defendant attempted to kill one Abolore Muritala, a staff of Eko Electricity Distribution Company (EKEDC) and complainant, while he was performing his lawful duty.

He said the defendant, by her act, caused a breach of public peace when she pushed Muritala off the ladder. He submitted that the defendant also reconnected her electricity wires to the EKEDC poles after her service lines were disconnected.

The offences, Okoliko said, contravene Sections 168 (d), 230 and 340 of the Criminal Law of Lagos State, 2015. The Chief Magistrate, Olubunmi Gbenga, granted the defendant bail in the sum of ₦30,000 with one responsible surety in like sum.