61 killed in 33 road accidents in Borno – FRSC

News Agency Of Nigeria

The Federal Road Safety Corps (FRSC) says 61 persons lost their lives in 33 road traffic crashes in Borno between May and November 2022.

The Sector Commander of the Corps, Utten Iki-Boyi disclosed this on Thursday in Maiduguri.

He said that 151 persons sustained varying degree of injuries in the accidents which involved 285 persons and 46 vehicles.

Iki-Boyi said that 37 persons lost their lives in ghastly motor accident on Maiduguri-Damaturu road in November, and attributed the accidents to speeding, recklessness and use of expired tyres.

The Sector Commander, therefore, warned motorists, especially commercial vehicle operators to desist from using expired tyres to enhace safety on the road.

He also warned against overloading and use of illicit substances by drivers, adding that drug testing devices would soon be deployed to test drivers in the state.

“This Ember month period is a period in which alot of people are travelling and a lot of vehicles are now moving on the roads because the raining season has ended, businesses have also picked up resulting to mass movement of people.

“I appeal to motorists, particularly drivers of commercial and other vehicles using the roads to always take it easy. They should always make sure that their vehicles are in good shape before embarking on any journey.

“If your are traveling a long distance, you should embark on the journey in good time so that you will not be over speeding.

“Most of the incidents we have been recording are due to human error. If all things are to be done according to recommendation of road safety corps, I am sure accident and death cases will be minimised to the barest minimum,” he said.

