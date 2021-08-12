60-year-old woman allegedly slashes grandson with razor.

The Prosecution Counsel, Insp Lucky Ihiehie, told the court that the defendant committed the offence on July 16 at her residence.

He said that the defendant assaulted her grandson, who is 13.

The defendant, he said, slashed the boy with a blaze all over his body which caused him grievous harm.

He said that residents in the community reported the case leading to the arrest of the defendant.

The prosecutor noted that the offence contravened the provisions of Section 173 of the Criminal Law of Lagos State, 2015.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the section carries three years’ imprisonment for assault.

Magistrate O.A Layinka, gave the defendant bail in the sum of N200,000 with two sureties as part of the bail condition.

Layinka ordered that the sureties must be gainfully employed and show evidence of two years tax payment to the Lagos State Government(LASG).