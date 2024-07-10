Retired male teacher engage in unnatural offence, molest 2 boys, court grants bail

The police charged Okoye, who lives in Okpoko village, Isuofia, Aguata Local Government Area of the state, with molestation and unnatural offence.

The Police Prosecutor, Insp Chinyere Okechukwu, told the court that the accused committed the alleged offence in 2013 at Isuofia.

The offence, according to him, contravenes the provisions of Section 197 of criminal code cap 36 Vol ll of the Revised law of Anambra state of Nigeria 1999 as Amended. The accused, however, pleaded not guilty to the charge.

ADVERTISEMENT