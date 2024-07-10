ADVERTISEMENT
Retired male teacher engage in unnatural offence, molest 2 boys, court grants bail

News Agency Of Nigeria

The court granted retired teacher bail and adjourned the case.

Image of a male teacher [iStock]
The police charged Okoye, who lives in Okpoko village, Isuofia, Aguata Local Government Area of the state, with molestation and unnatural offence.

The Police Prosecutor, Insp Chinyere Okechukwu, told the court that the accused committed the alleged offence in 2013 at Isuofia.

The offence, according to him, contravenes the provisions of Section 197 of criminal code cap 36 Vol ll of the Revised law of Anambra state of Nigeria 1999 as Amended. The accused, however, pleaded not guilty to the charge.

The Chief Magistrate, Ms Genevieve Osakwe, admitted the accused to bail in the sum of ₦200,000 with one surety in like sum. She adjourned the case until August 21 for a hearing.

News Agency Of Nigeria

