60-year-old man r*pes his daughter’s friend in Ondo

Damilare Famuyiwa

The sexagenarian raped the 16-year-old girl, when he came to his house to collect a textbook from his daughter.

A 60-year-old man, Samuel Gbadamosi, who was arraigned before Magistrate, O.R. Yakubu of a Chief Magistrate’s Court sitting in Akure, Ondo State, has been remanded in prison for rape.

Gbadamosi, who was dragged to the court on one count of rape, was alleged to have committed the offence on Obasekola Street, Owo, the headquarters of Owo Local Government Area of Ondo State.

According to a police prosecutor, Augustine Omhenemhen, who narrated how the incident happened to the court, the defendant forcefully had sexual intercourse with the teenager when she came to collect a textbook from his (defendant) daughter, who was her friend.

The prosecutor argued that the offence was contrary to and punishable under Section 357 of the Criminal Code, Cap. 37, Vol. 1, Laws of Ondo State, Nigeria, 2006.

However, admitting that he indeed had sexual intercourse with the minor, the sexagenarian, who pleaded not guilty to the one count charge of rape, stated that he did not force himself on the minor.

The defendant added that the teenager had intercourse with him on her own volition.

I did not force the girl, both of us agreed to have sex,” he said.

The prosecutor, therefore, urged the court to remand the defendant in a custodial centre pending the issuance of advice from the Directorate of Public Prosecutions (DPPs).

The counsel for the defendant, P.A. Amuluru, however, sought the bail of the defendant in liberal terms.

Having listened to the not guilty affirmation of the defendant, Magistrate Yakubu immediately ordered his remand in the Olokuta Custodial Centre pending advice from the DPP, as she adjourned the case till Thursday, April 27, 2023.

