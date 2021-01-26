It was an evening of fun, games, live performances and lots of winning. The event, UBLive took place Bank’s official Instagram page, @unitybankPLC

UBLive was hosted by Comedian Mr. Hyenana and featured several entertainment acts such as; Khell Magic, TFS dance crew, the 79th Element with a star performance by Adekunle Gold.

Winners from the UnityBankJinglechallenge who created their own unique covers to the original tune sang by Adekunle Gold, also performed at the show.

Unity Bank also reward loyal customers, giving them a chance to win their share of the 1 million naira worth of cash prizes by answering trivia questions about Unity Bank and brand ambassador Adekunle Gold.

Among the trivia questions asked were “How many campuses did Adekunle Gold perform for Unity Bank in 2018?” and “Where is Unity Bank head office located?”

The show generated a lot of buzz on Social Media, emerging as number one trend on twitter in the weeks preceding.

Missed it? Catch all the fun in the video here

*This is a featured post.