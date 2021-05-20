6 things to know before deciding to extend your house

Before you get carried away, you should be well informed about every aspect of this fantastic home project.

When thinking about extending your house, take the time to contemplate these six important things.

1. What Is Your Reason For The Extension?

The first question you should ask yourself is, “Why do I want to extend my house? For what reason and what purpose will it serve?” By knowing the answer to this question, you can start planning according to it. For example, you need to extend your house because you need more storage, then you will know that your blueprint will include storage and cabinets for your extra stuff. And if you want to extend your house to make an indoor patio, then you know how to proceed and what supplies to buy. Figuring out what’s going to be the motive will make your goals more concrete.

2. When Do You Want It Done?

When do you want it started, and how long is the timeframe of the whole project? A typical project can last you weeks, to months, to even close to a year depending on many outside factors. You should anticipate the time you are willing to allot since there's a planning process, building permit approval, delivery of supplies and equipment, and a lot of things. Don't expect that after calling your builders and contractors that they will be able to start right away.

If there is a set time frame, put a time allowance to avoid rushing and any unnecessary stress from missed deadlines.

3. How Much Is Your Budget For The Extension?

Many people excitedly plan for the renovation and clam up upon hearing the amount it will cost. To save time and effort, be honest and upfront on how much you are willing to spend on the project.

Set a proper budget beforehand and show engineers, architects, contractors, or designers to verify if they can deliver with the budget given. The price can range from £67,000 for large projects and starts at £16,000 for small extensions. The cost will vary according to the quality and complexity of the extension. But the people in charge can offer recommendations and alternatives that can align with your budget.

4. Have You Checked House Extensions and Building Regulations?

Every country and states have different laws when building and renovating houses, most especially if you live in a private neighborhood. Check the local government or office that is in charge of approving and giving building permits to make the process legal and easier.

Most building regulations encompass structural integrity, fire safety, energy efficiency, ventilation, and other aspects to guarantee that the building is safe. Preparing for this ahead of time will help you prevent undue delays in the future. The approval of this can take four to eight weeks from submission, so it is best to do it earlier.

5. Are You Seeking Professional Services?

The extension will affect the overall look of your house, the structure, and its integrity. For that, you need to seek professional services from engineers, architects, interior designers, and contractors. Some people skip one professional or hire just one. While it can save you money now, it can cost you more in the future.

Contrary to popular belief, asking for professional services is not that expensive. All you have to do is to find the perfect one that will match your budget. You can ask for referrals or recommendations from family, friends, and neighbors. Also, you can search online or in a directory for providers that will be suitable for you.

6. Will It Affect Your Neighbor and Their Property?

Aside from budget, building regulations, and seeking help, you also need to consider if it will affect your neighbor and their property. You need to talk to them, especially if you share a wall or there are trees and other things in the boundary that might get interrupted. Even a simple renovation outdoors can affect their light and overshadow their garden. It would be best to talk to them so they won’t object to the whole project.

If there is an issue, talk to your architect right away so they can make the necessary changes and alterations.

Having questions and thoughts beforehand will help you plan everything seamlessly. By considering all of the things mentioned above, you can prepare more on what to expect during the whole extension process.